JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 43,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.
View Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways
Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Price Performance
JBLU stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.