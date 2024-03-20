JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 43,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,831 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

