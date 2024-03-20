JMP Securities Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $45.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,494 shares of company stock worth $12,056,707. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

