John B. Connerton Sells 3,146 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $91,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

