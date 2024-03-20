John David Parker Sells 9,716 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,037,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

