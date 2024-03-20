John E. Kao Purchases 103,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

