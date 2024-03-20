John Humphrey Purchases 13,506 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Humphrey purchased 13,506 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$77,929.62 ($51,269.49).

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

