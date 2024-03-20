John Humphrey Purchases 13,506 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Humphrey purchased 13,506 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$77,929.62 ($51,269.49).
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 5.87.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a Dividend King?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.