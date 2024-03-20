Jon Christianson Sells 10,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $21,071.64.

On Friday, January 26th, Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99.

On Friday, January 12th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, January 1st, Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $18,591.32.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.