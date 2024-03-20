Jonathan S. Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.