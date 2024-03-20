Jonathan S. Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:INVH opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.