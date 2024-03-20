Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $234.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $241.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

