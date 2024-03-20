Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $234.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $241.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.