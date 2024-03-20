JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Stake Cut by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,606,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.