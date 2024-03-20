JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $7.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE:LAC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

