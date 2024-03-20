JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (JUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan US Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:JUSC opened at GBX 400.47 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,380.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.47. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 52-week low of GBX 317 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.25).
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Smaller Companies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.