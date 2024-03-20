Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 10th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance
Shares of JYSKY stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.64. Jyske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.00.
About Jyske Bank A/S
