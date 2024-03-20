Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 10th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of JYSKY stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.64. Jyske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.00.

About Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and private banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.

