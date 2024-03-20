Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Shares of KNDI opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

