Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $114,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,495,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,048.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

