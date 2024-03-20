Katherine Stueland Sells 8,559 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. Analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

