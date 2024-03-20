Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

