Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.