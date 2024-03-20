Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $994.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
