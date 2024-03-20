Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,385 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

