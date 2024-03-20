Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.