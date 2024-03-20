Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Krung Thai Bank Public
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.