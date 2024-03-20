Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

