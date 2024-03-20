KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.63. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

