Kyle Steven Brown Buys 3,354 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRIN stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

