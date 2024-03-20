Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 33.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.