Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

LARK opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

