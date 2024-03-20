Larry B. Porcellato Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.