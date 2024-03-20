Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Sells A$1,670,950.00 in Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 1,453,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,670,950.00 ($1,099,309.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides various installment products to support customers and partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct and online.

