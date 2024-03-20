Lauren Taylor Wolfe Buys 1,670 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

