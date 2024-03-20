Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 836,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,101.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

