Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Legacy Housing
In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 836,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,101.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Featured Articles
