Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

