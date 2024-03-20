Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 28,727 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

