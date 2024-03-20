LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,925 shares of company stock worth $3,141,180. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,232 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

