LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

