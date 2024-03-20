Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 12,166 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,623.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 694.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.