Lisa Butler Sells 8,290 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -299.50, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Get Vertex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex by 85.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 196,169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 205,489 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERX

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.