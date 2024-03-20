Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Profile



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.



