Louis Silver Sells 4,730 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 29.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 429,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 91.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CEVA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CEVA by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

