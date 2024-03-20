Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Lumentum stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

