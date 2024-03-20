Marc Magellan Pais Sells 100,000 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$185,000.00.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

