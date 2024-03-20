Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

