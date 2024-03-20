Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,210 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

