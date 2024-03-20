Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 139 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

