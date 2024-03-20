Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MGK stock opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.05 and a 52 week high of $288.93. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

