Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

