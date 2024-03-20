Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

