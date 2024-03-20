Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

