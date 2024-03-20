Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $196.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

