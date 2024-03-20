Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

