Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $536.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.75. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

